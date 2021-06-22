Cancel
Music

BTS, Lightsum, Yugyeom, TXT And WayV: Hits Making Moves On The World Songs Chart

By Hugh McIntyre
Forbes
Forbes
 15 days ago
No. 2 - YUGYEOM - “I Want U Around (ft. DeVita)”. After many years as one of the members of popular South Korean boy band Got7, YUGYEOM has finally released his own project (though he hasn’t left the group), and fans rushed to snap it up. Two tracks from the seven-song set appear on this week’s World Digital Song Sales chart, and his new single “I Want U Around,” which also credits DeVita, almost conquered the tally, as it starts off at No. 2. Further down the list comes “All Your Fault” with GRAY at No. 18.

Forbes

Forbes

ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

Entertainment
BTS
Track & Field
Music
MusicBillboard

'In the Heights' Hits No. 1 on Billboard's Soundtracks Chart

The soundtrack album to the movie musical In the Heights jumps 16-1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart (dated June 26), following the set’s first full tracking week of activity. It’s the first live-action musical soundtrack to top the chart since The Greatest Showman spent its 34th and (so far) final week at No. 1 on the Sept. 12, 2020-dated list.
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' No. 1 on Songs of the Summer Chart, Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Hits Top 5

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2021? We're making our way toward the answer, which gets clearer each week on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 12 through Sept. 11). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s ‘Mic Drop’ Makes History As It Hits A Major Milestone On One Billboard Chart

It’s indisputable by now: BTS are the kings of the World Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the bestselling tunes classified as “world,” which usually means they are pushed by artists from other countries or performed in a language other than English (or Spanish, as those cuts are featured on the Latin lists). The band claim the most No. 1 hits of all time (29) and more than 100 top 10s.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS, Seventeen, Maneskin And Olamide: Excitement On The World Albums Chart

No. 1 - Seventeen - Your Choice. Seventeen is enjoying another big week on the World Albums chart with their new EP Your Choice, which wastes no time conquering the tally. The project opens in first place, replacing last week’s leader, TWICE’s Taste of Love, which descends just one rung. Your Choice is Seventeen’s third No. 1 on the list and their eleventh top 10.
Musicallkpop.com

Epik High thank BTS for promoting new song 'Rain Song'

Hip hop group Epik High expressed their gratitude towards BTS for their support. On June 29th, BTS uploaded on their official group Twitter account a photo of a music app streaming Epik High's new track "Rain Song" with the caption, "Thinking about the past #070809." While the BTS member who posted this was not clearly named, it is believed by many that this was a post made by RM, the leader of BTS. This is due to the fact that RM had often revealed that he first dreamed of becoming a rapper after listening to Epik High's songs when he was a student.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS show love to Epik High’s new single ‘Rain Song’, Tablo reacts

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High has responded to a tweet that BTS made about their new song, ‘Rain Song’. On June 30, BTS shared on Twitter a screenshot of them listening to Epik High’s new single ‘Rain Song’. The song, which features singer-songwriter Colde, was released on the same day. The tweet was accompanied by the caption, “Thinking of the past”, with a cryptic hashtag “#070809”.
Musicmymixfm.com

BTS’ “Butter” still melting the charts as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” rises to a new record

BTS‘ “Butter” is hot like summer. The song is spending a fifth week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard notes, the K-pop group’s latest English-language single is the first song to debut at number one and spend at least five weeks on top of the chart since Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.” There’s only one song by a group that debuted at number one and spent more weeks on top: “One Sweet Day,” by Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey. That debuted at number one in 1995 and stayed there 16 weeks.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Twice, Seventeen And TXT: Korean Artists Chart The Bestselling Album In America Three Weeks In A Row

Albums don’t sell like they used to these days, as tens of millions of Americans have taken to streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon and countless other options to listen to the tunes they love and the full-lengths that just dropped. While the numbers may not be what they once were, Billboard still operates a weekly Top Album Sales chart, which lists the titles that actually sold the most copies between physical mediums and digital downloads.
Entertainmentthatgrapejuice.net

Chart Check [Hot 100]: BTS Makes History As ‘Butter’ Remains #1 for Fifth Week

For five consecutive weeks, BTS‘ latest hit ‘Butter’ has been spread at #1 across a number of Billboard charts – chiefly the Hot 100. Already etched in record books for becoming the boys’ third Hot 100 #1 debut, they not only boast more apex premieres than any other group in the chart’s 62-year history but are among few to continue dominating the tally after arriving at its summit.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS, NCT Dream, TXT, Twice, Blackpink And Exo Are The Most Influential K-Pop Stars Of 2021

K-pop is constantly growing increasingly popular all around the world. Just a few years ago, there were only a handful of acts hailing from South Korea that stood a chance of reaching charts and making a commercial impact outside of the country, but now that is no longer the case. New solo stars and beloved groups regularly score successful albums, and sometimes even hit singles, in territories that had never seen an act from the Asian nation chart just a decade ago.

