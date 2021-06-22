Trump’s legal heat: Trump Org insider says former bodyguard 'knows where the bodies are buried'

The only thing Donald Trump likes more than suing people is talking about suing people. Over the past 30 years, Trump, his political campaigns and the Trump Organization have filed more than 4,000 lawsuits, most of them related to his business activity before seeking office. In recent years, though, we have also seen how often he has liked to simply threaten a lawsuit, usually with the goal of silencing a critic. At times, even that threat has been effective. Usually, though, it has simply been bluster.