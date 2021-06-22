Cancel
Environment

Dangerous Heat Then Stormy and Cooler

By Michael Armstrong
KOCO
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says highs will warm into the 90s and 100s with dangerous heat index values on Wednesday. The oppressive heat and humidity will continue through Friday, and then severe storms will be possible late Friday and continuing through Saturday.

