If Biden extends student loan relief beyond September 30, here are 5 options. Here’s what you need to know—and what it means for your student loans. Student loan relief is expected to end on September 30, 2021. However, student loan borrowers and members of Congress alike are asking President Joe Biden to use executive authority to extend student loan relief to a later date. A recent survey found that 90% of student loan borrowers say they’re not ready to start paying student loans on October 1. Others say that there has been 18 months of student loan relief as well as student loan cancellation. What will Biden do regarding student loan relief?