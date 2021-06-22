Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains strong to meet daily confluence near 110.80

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY edges higher and faces some resistance near the higher level. Pair continues to project gains from the low of 107.45 in April. Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the upside momentum,. USD/JPY maintains its upside momentum and remains grounded above the 110.60 mark in the initial Asian trading hours.

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Jpy#Moving Average#Usd Jpy Price Analysis#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 1.0670 support level

AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11. Pair dropped below 200-day SMA with lower levels on the cards. Momentum oscillators remained in favor of bearish momentum. AUD/NZD accumulated losses on Wednesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD risks a move below 1.1800 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could extend the leg lower to the sub-1.1800 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways within a 1.1835/1.1885 range’. We did not anticipate the rapid increase in volatility as EUR rose briefly to 1.1894 before plunging to 1.1805. While the rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself, strong downward momentum suggests that a break of the major support at 1.1800 would not be surprising. However, the next support at 1.1780 is likely out of reach for now. On the upside, a breach of 1.1865 (minor resistance is at 1.1850) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY in clear bullish uptrend but caution required [Video]

USDJPY has further nourished its well-established zig-zag course along the key ascending trendline, with the price finally surpassing the tough 110.95 peaks to unlock an almost 1½-year high of 111.65 before sliding lower again. Another upside reversal could develop in the near term as the blue Kijun-sen line and the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold price analysis: Scaling above $1800/oz, the view of gold this week

Gold climbed up from $1755/oz to $1800/oz. The DXY - US Dollar Index scaled up from 92 to 92.5 this week. The bullish trend of gold is made by news from buying clients which are central banks of Hungary, Thailand, China. The belief that the economic bubble is growing and affects the central banks, ETF funds also. From the beginning of May, these ETF funds keep scaling this safe haven-asset.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes awaited

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Investors look forward to the FOMC June policy meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis : Will the EUR/USD retreat reverse?

Donchian Channel : Neutral. On Balance Volume: Neutral. The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows EURUSD, Daily is retracing lower after falling below 200-day moving average MA(200). We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1806. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1974. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Defends ascending channel support ahead of FOMC minutes

USD/JPY staged a modest bounce from a short-term ascending trend-channel support. The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. A sustained break below the trend-channel support will negate the positive outlook. The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 110.40 region and staged a modest recovery...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

On Tuesday, the US Dollar fell by 41 pips or 0.37% against the Japanese Yen. The 200– hour simple moving average pressured the currency pair lower during yesterday’s trading session. Currently, the USD/JPY exchange rate is trading near a support level at the 110.44 area. If the support line holds,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: AUD seeks momentum backup

The Australian dollar surged after the RBA announced it would trim its QE by $1 billion. The initial rally above 0.7525 has put the bears under pressure. A bullish MA cross suggests strong buying interest in reversing the correction. Price action has retracted from the major supply area around 0.7600....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls crave for more gains above $1800

Gold price is once again testing bullish commitments above $1800. The 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1804 limits XAU/USD’s bullish potential ahead of Fed minutes, according to FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta. Fed minutes could pour cold water on the central bank’s hawkish turn. “Heading into the FOMC minutes showdown, the persistent...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.3750, eyes last week lows ahead of FOMC minutes

A stronger US dollar across the board pushes GBP/USD toward 1.3750. US FOMC minutes to be released at 18.00 GMT. The GBP/USD turned decisively to the downside during the last hours amid a rally of the US dollar. Cable reached 1.3755, the lowest since last Friday. It remains near the lows, under pressure, and looking at the last week’s low registered at 1.3730.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances to fresh daily highs above 0.7530

AUD/USD is edging higher after closing in the red on Tuesday. US Dollar Index fell below 92.50 in the early American session. FOMC will release June meeting minutes at 1800 GMT. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around 0.7500, the AUD/USD pair gained...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cardano and Ethereum – European Wrap 7 July

Cardano price set up a swing low on June 22, which was followed by an exponential run-up that led to a steep pullback. Since the retracement, ADA has been on a slow uptrend. Ethereum enthusiasts are waiting for the delayed release of the London hard fork while trading with caution. The most notable Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) in the upgrade is EIP 1559. This, combined with the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is considered equivalent to a “Triple Halving”.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH contemplates retest of $3,000

Ethereum price is currently traversing a rising wedge pattern, which forecasts a minor pullback. A retracement to $2,106 is likely before ETH rallies 40% to tag $3,000. If the June 27 swing low at $1,804 is breached, the bullish outlook will face invalidation. Ethereum price is trading inside a bearish...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Classic price on the cusp of a 20% advance, as ETC awaits the trigger

Ethereum Classic price illustrating a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. Declining 200 six-hour simple moving average (SMA) putting pressure on the digital asset. A decline below $52.82 leaves ETC vulnerable to a test of the 2018 high. Ethereum Classic price is shaping a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern suggesting that price will...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin price consolidation may be nearing the end, indicator suggests

Bitcoin may soon move out of its seven-week trading range of $30,000 to $40,000, with an indicator tracking the cyclical nature of price volatility suggesting a big move is overdue. Bollinger bandwidth, a measure of volatility calculated by dividing the spread between the Bollinger bands by the 20-day average of...
Marketsfxempire.com

Silver Price Analysis: Bulls To Defend The $26 Support Level

Silver was performing excellently during the European market, reaching a daily high above $26.70. However, it has slipped below the $26.30 mark, and the bulls are now forced to defend the next support level at $26.0. Silver’s Early Gains Erased. The XAG/USD pair opened the day trading at $26.486. However,...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Decline Likely To Continue

The US Dollar declined by 35 pips or 0.31% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The currency pair breached the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy