Vancouver homecoming; Sedin twins rejoin Canucks as special advisors to GM

In 2016, Seldo wrote about all the biggest players the Leafs traded away as draft picks instead of just keeping them. It was in the run-up to the 2016 NHL Draft and covered all the drafts from 1971 to 2011, and there were some doozies on the list. I thought it would be fun to update that list with the few players that have since emerged as coconuts on the heads of the Leafs brass.