Vancouver homecoming; Sedin twins rejoin Canucks as special advisors to GM
The Vancouver Canucks welcomed Daniel and Henrik Sedin back to the organization Tuesday as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning. The 40-year-old twins, two of the most accomplished players in franchise history, will support all areas of the team's hockey operations. That includes player evaluation and development, working with staff and coaches at AHL Abbotsford and helping out with scouting, the draft, free agency and trades.