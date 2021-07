In the last week, two particularly rare species have been seen in the UK.First, on the Isles of Scilly, off the Cornish coast, an Egyptian vulture was spotted flying and photographed perching in a tree. It is believed to be the first time in 150 years the creature has been seen in British skies.And secondly, a colony of orchids believed to be extinct in the UK, was found growing on the roof of an office block in the City of London.The unusual arrivals have both caused a sensation among naturalists. The last time the orchid was seen growing in the...