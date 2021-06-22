Cancel
Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Westfeldt Team Up For “The Idea of You” Adaptation

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Hathaway has escaped lockdown and is set to lead another book adaptation. She’s following up “Locked Down” and “The Witches” by signing on to “The Idea of You,” based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name. Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment are developing the project. Deadline broke the news.

womenandhollywood.com
