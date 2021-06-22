Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls brace for 1.1985 on double top breakout

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD remains firmer around weekly top after crossing near-term key hurdles. Bullish MACD also backs the upside momentum targeting May’s low. Previous support line, 100-SMA add to the upside filters. EUR/USD extends bounce off 11-week low, marked last week, amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. That said, the pair...

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Usd#Bulls#Price Analysis#Eur Usd#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack key resistance near 0.7030

NZD/USD recovers part of its initial losses but faces stiff resistance near 0.7030. A decisive break above 0.7030 would invite more upside movement. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with positive bias. NZD/USD prints fresh gains on Wednesday in the Initial European trading hours. The pair opened lower but...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1826; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1845 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1685. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1945. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2035.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD risks a move below 1.1800 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could extend the leg lower to the sub-1.1800 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways within a 1.1835/1.1885 range’. We did not anticipate the rapid increase in volatility as EUR rose briefly to 1.1894 before plunging to 1.1805. While the rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself, strong downward momentum suggests that a break of the major support at 1.1800 would not be surprising. However, the next support at 1.1780 is likely out of reach for now. On the upside, a breach of 1.1865 (minor resistance is at 1.1850) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Defends ascending channel support ahead of FOMC minutes

USD/JPY staged a modest bounce from a short-term ascending trend-channel support. The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. A sustained break below the trend-channel support will negate the positive outlook. The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 110.40 region and staged a modest recovery...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes awaited

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Investors look forward to the FOMC June policy meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis : Will the EUR/USD retreat reverse?

Donchian Channel : Neutral. On Balance Volume: Neutral. The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows EURUSD, Daily is retracing lower after falling below 200-day moving average MA(200). We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1806. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1974. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another visit to 1.1800 looks likely

EUR/USD remains under pressure and approaches 1.1800. The breakdown of 1.1800 could expose a deeper pullback. The prospect for further decline picks up traction in the very near term. Against that, another visit to recent lows near 1.1800 (July 2) remains in the pipeline ahead of the 1.1770 region, where coincides a Fibo level and the support line off November 2020 lows.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1788; (P) 1.1841; (R1) 1.1876;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral for the moment. Further fall is still in favor as long as 1.1974 resistance holds. Break of 1.1806 will resume the decline from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, break of 1.1974 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2265 resistance.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls crave for more gains above $1800

Gold price is once again testing bullish commitments above $1800. The 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1804 limits XAU/USD’s bullish potential ahead of Fed minutes, according to FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta. Fed minutes could pour cold water on the central bank’s hawkish turn. “Heading into the FOMC minutes showdown, the persistent...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Decline Likely To Continue

On Tuesday, the common European currency fell by 82 pips or 0.69% against the US Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 200– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800

GBP/USD holds on to corrective bounce off weekly low. Bullish candlestick above 200-DMA favors further consolidation of previous losses. Falling wedge confirmation could bolster the recovery moves. GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears remain in control below 83.00

AUD/JPY extends the previous session’s downside momentum and continues to trade lower. Price moves in a broader trading range in the 82.80 and 84.20 price band. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a negative bias. AUD/JPY edges lower on Wednesday morning in the Asian session. After falling shapely...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support

EUR/USD stays pressured after reversing from three-week-old resistance line. Bearish MACD adds to the downside momentum towards a descending support trend line from early May. Yearly bottom can lure bears below the support line, bulls may refrain entries below horizontal line from March 11. EUR/USD bears take a breather around...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 1.0670 support level

AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11. Pair dropped below 200-day SMA with lower levels on the cards. Momentum oscillators remained in favor of bearish momentum. AUD/NZD accumulated losses on Wednesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Poised for further recovery towards 0.8600

EUR/GBP snaps three-day downtrend, keeps bounce off key horizontal support. Steady RSI backs continuation of recovery moves, descending trend line from late April in focus. 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, yearly low lures bears below 0.8530. EUR/GBP refreshes intraday top to 0.8570 amid sluggish hours ahead of Wednesday’s European...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Reversal

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals produced a nicely profitable trade entry from the bearish doji hourly candlestick which rejected the resistance level at 1.1882. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD tracks gold to test mid-June top above $2800

Palladium rises to the third consecutive day to refresh three-week high. Softer USD, market’s indecision favor bulls despite firm Treasury yields. US ISM Services PMI, full markets eyed for fresh impulse. Palladium (XPD/USD) prices remain firm around the highest since June 16, following bullish gold, as traders brace for Tuesday’s...
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD: Selloff May Continue

Last week EUR/USD formed a micro wedge bottom, and a lower low double bottom with the June 18 low. Near bottom of yearlong trading range so bounce likely soon. Friday was reversal bar, and it had a bull body. Should bounce this week. 6-day bear micro channel with 4 consecutive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy