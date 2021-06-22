BTS, Lightsum, Yugyeom, TXT And WayV: Hits Making Moves On The World Songs Chart
No. 2 - YUGYEOM - “I Want U Around (ft. DeVita)”. After many years as one of the members of popular South Korean boy band Got7, YUGYEOM has finally released his own project (though he hasn’t left the group), and fans rushed to snap it up. Two tracks from the seven-song set appear on this week’s World Digital Song Sales chart, and his new single “I Want U Around,” which also credits DeVita, almost conquered the tally, as it starts off at No. 2. Further down the list comes “All Your Fault” with GRAY at No. 18.www.forbes.com