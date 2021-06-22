BTS, Lightsum, Yugyeom, TXT And WayV: Hits Making Moves On The World Songs Chart

Hip hop group Epik High expressed their gratitude towards BTS for their support. On June 29th, BTS uploaded on their official group Twitter account a photo of a music app streaming Epik High's new track "Rain Song" with the caption, "Thinking about the past #070809." While the BTS member who posted this was not clearly named, it is believed by many that this was a post made by RM, the leader of BTS. This is due to the fact that RM had often revealed that he first dreamed of becoming a rapper after listening to Epik High's songs when he was a student.