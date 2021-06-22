Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump’s legal heat: Trump Org insider says former bodyguard 'knows where the bodies are buried'

MSNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Beat exclusive, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by the former Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization Barbara Res and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the criminal probe into the company. The conversation comes as The Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors are investigating Trump executive Matthew Calamari to see if he received tax-free fringe benefits. Res asserts that Calamari "probably was sitting around when things were discussed."

www.msnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Vance
Person
Ari Melber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Vice President#Msnbc#Msnbc#The Trump Organization#The Wall Street Journal#Calamari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.
POTUSMSNBC

‘My dad did that’: Trump Jr.’s damage control backfires amid criminal Trump Org probe

After the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted for charges including tax fraud and conspiracy, Trump’s children are speaking out for the first time about the criminal probe. Donald Trump Jr. posted a thirteen minute video intending to defend his father, but possibly making things worse by admitting Trump paid for Weisselberg’s grandkids’ school. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why his statement is significant and the latest in the investigation.
POTUSMSNBC

With his business indicted, Trump says a bit too much about taxes

Throughout his political career, Donald Trump has claimed to have an encyclopedic understanding of many subjects, but the Republican is especially proud of his tax-policy expertise. "I think nobody knows more about taxes than I do, maybe in the history of the world," Trump told voters in May 2016. He...
POTUSWashington Post

Why Trump is taking the unusual step of actually filing a lawsuit he had threatened

The only thing Donald Trump likes more than suing people is talking about suing people. Over the past 30 years, Trump, his political campaigns and the Trump Organization have filed more than 4,000 lawsuits, most of them related to his business activity before seeking office. In recent years, though, we have also seen how often he has liked to simply threaten a lawsuit, usually with the goal of silencing a critic. At times, even that threat has been effective. Usually, though, it has simply been bluster.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump discussed pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: book

Former President Trump considered issuing a pardon to Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell shortly before leaving office, according to a new book from author Michael Wolff. Business Insider reported Tuesday that Wolff wrote in his new book "Landslide" that Trump took a "sudden interest" in Maxwell's case. "Has she said...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — For months -- years, even -- legal observers have...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump’s Fantasy Legal World

Just like you, Donald Trump has some big summer plans, though his are probably more grandiose: He’s going to be reinstated to the presidency by August, and he’s going to sue Facebook, Twitter, Google’s YouTube, and their respective CEOs for violating his First Amendment rights. The first of these is impossible. The second, which Trump announced during a press conference this morning, is only marginally more likely to succeed.
Posted by
CNN

J.D. Vance apologizes for saying anything bad about Trump

Author J.D. Vance has joined the race for an Ohio Senate seat. The author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ has gone from criticizing Donald Trump to praising him, and deleting any negative tweets about the former President. CNN’s Michael Smerconish comes on New Day to discuss.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump still pushing big lie six months after Capitol riot

The FBI is still releasing new shocking and violent videos from the Capitol riot six months after the insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is back in front of the microphone at political rallies continuing to sell the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. We discuss that with Philip Rucker and A.B. Stoddard.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

J.D. Vance addresses tweets slamming Trump: "I Regret Being Wrong"

Author J.D. Vance, who's running in the Ohio Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat, addressed on Fox News Monday his since-deleted tweets criticizing former President Trump. Why it matters: The venture capitalist and now-vocal Trump supporter has been accused of hypocrisy and "flip-flopping" after CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski last week shared screenshots of the 2016 tweets in which Vance said the then-presidential candidate's comments on "Immigrants, Muslims, etc." were "reprehensible."

Comments / 3

Community Policy