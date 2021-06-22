‘It won’t be the same’: Teammates remember Bonner Springs teen who died after falling from car

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A 14-year-old who died after falling off of a moving car has been identified at Ryan Stoway, a sophomore at Bonner Springs High School. Bonner Springs police said Monday morning that Stoway and another teenager were on the back of a car that a third teen was driving when Stoway fell and hit his head. It happened in the parking lot next to the Bonner Springs High School football field where Stoway spent much of his time.