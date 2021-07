No. 1 - Stray Kids - “Mixtape: Oh”. Stray Kids surprised their legion of fans just before June wrapped by dropping a new single nobody saw coming, and now it’s become their biggest win yet on the World Digital Song Sales chart. The South Korean vocal band’s “Mixtape: Oh” debuts at No. 1 on the tally, instantly becoming their first leader and their lucky thirteenth top 10. The win must feel great for the musicians, as they have seen more than one track stall at No. 2 on the tally before, and now they’ve finally collected their first ruler.