Mattie Do’s “The Long Walk” Acquired by Yellow Veil Pictures

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattie Do’s latest has secured North American distribution. Yellow Veil Pictures snagged rights to “The Long Walk” and is planning an early 2022 release, a press release announced. The film made its world premiere at last year’s Venice Film Festival. Described by Do as an “unconventional time travel thriller set...

womenandhollywood.com
#The Long Walk#Time Travel#Yellow Veil Pictures#North American#Laotian
