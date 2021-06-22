Mattie Do’s “The Long Walk” Acquired by Yellow Veil Pictures

There are several actors that have been kicking around Hollywood for years without having a star on the Walk of Fame, but there are plenty of individuals that should have been recognized by now with this honor, and James Hong is most definitely one of them. The 92-year old actor has taken part in hundreds of movies as an extra or a supporting actor and has been absolutely great every time he shows up. Why he hasn’t seen his own star on the walk yet is kind of hard to figure out, but thanks to Daniel Dae Kim and many other interested fans, James will be inducted with the next group of celebrities to see their own star on the Walk of Fame, as his name will be immortalized in another way that people will be able to see on a regular basis. Given the number of roles that he’s taken on throughout his life it’s fair to say that this should have happened a lot sooner, and seeing other, younger stars take on this honor long before he was allowed to is a bit confusing. But focusing on the past at the expense of the present isn’t the point of this momentous event.