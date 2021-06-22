Cancel
Tennis

Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

 15 days ago

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships on Tuesday because of pain in his right wrist, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon. The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist...

Dominic Thiem
