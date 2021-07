Classic punk fashion aesthetic? Check. Bisexual lighting? Check. A hot blond kicking ass in boots? Check. It’s not an Atomic Blonde sequel, but Jolt might be the next best thing. Starring Kate Beckinsale as Lindy, a woman with a deadly serious temper, the Amazon Prime movie looks like a stylish ode to female rage. Lindy has this problem where she just sort of snaps, taking out anyone and everything around her. Her therapist, played by Stanley Tucci, eventually rigs her up with an electrical shocking rig that’s supposed to curb her worst impulses. (Here’s a guess: it doesn’t work too well.) You can get a taste of that in the trailer below.