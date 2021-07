Alliance - Frederick Carl Sayre Sr., age 78 of Alliance, passed away on June 22, 2021. He had dementia for a few years. He was born April 27, 1948 in Salem, Ohio to Harold W. and Helen (Coalmer) Sayre. He was a 1962 graduate of Alliance High School. Fred worked 43 years at Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg, Ohio. He had two very special friends at work, Billy D. Sells and Bill Sherman, who he and his wife both considered extended family.