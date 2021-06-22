Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/CAD bears flirt with 1.2300 amid mixed catalysts, quiet markets

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD holds lower ground in a 10-pips range after two-day downtrend. Traders remain indecisive as WTI pullback jostles with risk-on mood. Canadian Retail Sales, US PMIs will be the key to follow. USD/CAD seesaws in a choppy range above 1.2300, recently easing to 1.2307, amid a quiet Asian session on...

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Oil Price#Us Treasury#Wti Oil#Us Dollar#Usd Cad#Canadian#Asian#Cleveland Fed#New York Fed#American#Us Treasury#Dxy#Canada Retail Sales#Sma#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver posting price gains ahead of FOMC minutes

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, ahead of the most...
RetailDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Rise as AUD/USD, EUR/USD Fall. Retail Bets Eyed

US Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders are increasingly betting the US Dollar may weaken. Upside bets falling in USD/CAD, rising in AUD/USD & EUR/USD. Check out recording to my webinar for detailed IGCS analysis. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances to fresh daily highs above 0.7530

AUD/USD is edging higher after closing in the red on Tuesday. US Dollar Index fell below 92.50 in the early American session. FOMC will release June meeting minutes at 1800 GMT. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around 0.7500, the AUD/USD pair gained...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

U.S. dollar edges higher as market awaits Fed minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar was slightly higher on Wednesday as traders held off on big bets ahead of the publication of the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, in which it adopted a more hawkish stance, for hints of when monetary policy might shift. The dollar has...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at four-month low (Recasts, updates prices) July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more clues on the policy outlook.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Continuing to Pressure Major Round Figure

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied significantly during the trading session on Tuesday, using the 50-day EMA as a major support level. The market then shot straight up in the air towards the 1.25 handle, which is a major round figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. Beyond that, you can also see that the candlestick is rather bullish looking in and of itself, so I think it is likely that we could see a little bit of a bullish move just waiting to happen, and if we can clear the 1.25 level, it is very likely that we could go looking towards the 200-day EMA which is closer to the 1.26 level.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD stays heavy for third consecutive day, defensive of late. US dollar bulls battle multi-day low Treasury yields ahead of FOMC minutes. Downbeat US data, covid-led challenges to economic recovery weigh on market sentiment. EU’s quarterly economic forecasts also become the key before the special ECB meeting. EUR/USD bears are...
Businesswincountry.com

Euro near 3-month low after German data, dollar awaits Fed

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro traded near a three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after German data raised doubts about the strength of the economic recovery, while the U.S. currency awaited the minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting. The European single currency changed hands at $1.1820, having...
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.69. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:47...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bears Continue to Dominate

The price of the GBP/USD currency pair did not gain much beyond 1.3898 despite the British government's announcement that it will abandon all coronavirus restrictions. With the return of the US market following the 4th July holiday, the Dollar recovered , and accordingly, the currency pair fell towards the 1.3773 support level before settling at about 1.3800.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Flight-to-Safety Boosts US Dollar; AUD, Risk, EMFX Slump

Yen Outperforms, EUR, GBP Fall; US Bond Yields Slide. Summary: The US Dollar benefited from a flight-to-safety as markets went into risk off mode ahead of the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. Weaker than expected European and US economic data weighed on sentiment. Wall Street stocks ended lower. Risk currencies slumped, led by the Australian Dollar which finished 0.63% lower at 0.7492. US Treasury yields slid after data revealed a fall in the services industry. US ISM Services Index slid to 60.1 in June from a previous 64.0, and lower than expectations of 63.5. Across the Atlantic, both German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index’s were softer than expected. The Euro eased to 1.1822 from 1.1862 yesterday while Sterling closed 0.39% lower at 1.3798 (1.3832). Best performing major was the Japanese Yen, USD/JPY ended lower, at 110.65 (110.95 yesterday). The Aussie hit a high at 0.7599 earlier in the day. The RBA announced it would trim the pace of its bond buying from September. RBA officials also said that there would be no rate hikes before 2024. The USD/CAD pair soared to 1.2460 from 1.2340 on the broad-based Greenback strength. Oil prices slumped as OPEC and other oil producing nations cancelled their upcoming meeting. A double whammy that whacked the Canadian Loonie. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) climbed 0.38% to 92.55 (92.25).
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Starts Fresh Rally, FOMC Minutes Next

USD/CAD started a fresh rally from the 1.2300 support zone. It broke many hurdles near 1.2400 and 1.2420 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD struggled to recover above 1.1900, GBP/USD failed to clear 1.3900. The US ISM Services PMI declined from 64.0 to 60.1 in June 2021. USD/CAD Technical Analysis. The...
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index rises as 10-year yield crashes to 4-month low

The US dollar index rose on Wednesday morning ahead of FOMC minutes. The minutes will provide more details on the bank’s decision three weeks ago. The 10-year yield has declined to the lowest level in four months. The US dollar index (DXY) tilted upwards even as Treasury yield declined to...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Copper Price Today: Bulls battle 100-DMA amid steady USD, China headlines

Copper consolidates pullback from three-week top, recently on the bids. US dollar dwindles amid sluggish markets, cautious mood ahead of FOMC minutes. China plans to boost steel scrap usage, increase production of recycled nonferrous metals. Copper prices keep the weekly trading range below 100-DMA despite the previous day’s U-turn from...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price - USD/CAD Short-Term Outlook in The Hands of The FOMC

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:. USD/CAD touching a multi-month high. FOMC minutes may spark volatility. Retail client’s long USD/CAD positions pared back. The latest FOMC minutes will decide the fate of USD/CAD in the coming days and months as investors wait to hear the Fed’s thoughts about inflation,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes awaited

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Investors look forward to the FOMC June policy meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1,800, FOMC minutes awaited

Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook. Update: Gold trimmed a part of its intraday gains, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the $1,800 mark heading into the North American session. The XAU/USD built on its recent bounce from the $1,750 area, or the lowest level since mid-April and edged higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment and extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy