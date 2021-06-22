Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana State athletics department sees value in Big Sky's new ESPN partnership

By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer
republic-online.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Sky Conference announced a new media rights deal with ESPN+ earlier this month, a move that has received glowing reviews across the Montana State campus already. Per the terms of the agreement, the subscription service will broadcast more than 600 men’s and women’s sporting events each year. Further, ESPNU will televise two football games each season, along with one regular season men’s basketball game and the championship games for men’s and women’s basketball.

www.republic-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
City
Big Sky, MT
Local
Montana College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Sprinkle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Pluto Tv#Athletics#Football Games#The Big Sky Conference#Espn#Espnu#Msu#Pluto Tv#Root Sports#The Big Sky#Learfield Img College#Swx#Bobcats#The Ncaa Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden aims to build support for jobs and families plan in Illinois

President Biden on Wednesday traveled to a swing district in Illinois to pitch the massive jobs and families plan that Democrats expect to pass through reconciliation. Biden visited McHenry County College in Crystal Lake., Ill., where Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (Ill.) faces a tough reelection bid in 2022. Biden’s visit to the Midwest was to build support for the jobs and families plan, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed Tuesday that Republicans would fight.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy