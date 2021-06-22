Cancel
Alliance, OH

Marilyn Kirksey

Alliance Review
 17 days ago

Alliance - Marilyn Louise Kirksey, 56, passed away suddenly on June 16, 2021. She was born on August 3, 1964 in Alliance, OH. She is preceded in death by her mother the late Margaret McKnight-Kirksey and sister, Judith A. Kirksey-Cooper. Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Alliance and the middle sibling of identical triplets. She recently retired in 2020 after almost thirty-three years of service teaching in the Alliance Public School system. Marilyn received her degree in Secondary English from Bowling Green State University. She attended Feed My Sheep Ministries/New Beginnings House of God where she sang in the choir and was active on the Praise Committee.

