WACO, Texas — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the leg early Monday morning in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco police say just before 12:30 a.m., the mother of the child put him in the backseat of the car in the 700 block of Reynolds Street. As she sat in her seat, she heard what sounded like a gunshot go off and then heard her son crying in the backseat, police said.