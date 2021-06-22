Finnegan (hamstring) to IL alters Nats' 'pen

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals' bullpen took another hit on Tuesday when the club placed right-hander Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain. Though Finnegan tossed a quick scoreless inning in his last appearance on Sunday against the Mets, he tweaked his hamstring on the final offering of his five-pitch outing. While it initially felt like a cramp, manager Dave Martinez said that Finnegan felt it "grab" as he got back to the dugout.

