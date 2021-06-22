Finnegan (hamstring) to IL alters Nats' 'pen

The Kansas City Royals put infielder Emmanuel Rivera on the 10-day injured list with a left hamate fracture. Rivera was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to pain in his left wrist. The nature of the injury may cause Rivera to miss more than the minimum 10 days. The Royals recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Hunter Dozier will move to third base for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox and hit fifth versus left-hander Martin Perez. Olivares will start in left field and hit seventh. Hanser Alberto could see additional playing time with Rivera out. He is starting at shortstop on Wednesday and batting ninth.