This Stylish Insulated Tumbler Is TikTok-Approved & On Sale For Prime Day

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first came across life-hacking TikToker Rachel Meaders in the middle of the pandemic last year. I was home, bored, and wanting to buy helpful, hackey products that made my monotonous days feel more purposeful. Turns out, I wasn’t alone. The TikToker, who amassed a following of 1.9 million over the past year (with some single videos garnering up to 26 million views), specializes in the things you didn’t know you needed from Amazon. Meaders has a knack for finding products from the depths of Amazon that are as helpful as they are random, like a machine that instantly transforms any fruit into frozen yogurt, a portable sealer so you never have to fumble around with a chip clip again, a waterproof, sand proof, and solar-powered phone power bank (admittedly more run of the mill than her other product suggestions) or a ball that makes homemade ice cream after “kicking it around” for 10 minutes—the epitome of something I didn’t know I needed.