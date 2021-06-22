Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...NORTHEASTERN WOODBURY...SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH AND NORTHWESTERN IDA COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierson, or 20 miles southwest of Cherokee, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Correctionville. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH