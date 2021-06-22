Cancel
Lucas County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Marion, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lucas; Marion; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LUCAS...SOUTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Melcher-Dallas, or 10 miles north of Chariton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chariton, Melcher-Dallas, Russell, Lacona, Williamson, Red Haw Lake State Park and Chariton Municipal Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

