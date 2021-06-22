Cancel
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska Northeastern Boone County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Petersburg, or 25 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newman Grove. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
