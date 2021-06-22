Cancel
Cherokee County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Eastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Southeastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Correctionville, or 21 miles northwest of Ida Grove, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Correctionville and Anthon around 700 PM CDT. Cushing around 705 PM CDT. Ida Grove, Battle Creek and Danbury around 730 PM CDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
