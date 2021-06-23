Cancel
Yakima County, WA

3-year-old Yakama Nation boy drowns Monday night in river

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakima County sheriff’s water rescue team recovered the body of a 3-year-old child who drowned Monday night in the Yakima River. The rescue team was called out to assist Yakama Nation Tribal Police around 8 p.m., after a report that the boy — a Yakama Nation citizen — had fallen into the river about 2 miles north of Toppenish, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. Rescuers suspended the search when it got too dark and resumed the operation Tuesday morning.

