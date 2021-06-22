Sheridan Man Enters ‘No Contest’ Plea on Amended Charge in District Court

A Sheridan Man changed his plea Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A change of plea hearing was held in District Court for 44-year-old Jason Taylor of Sheridan. Taylor was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse on November 28, 2020, for punching a 12-year-old boy in the face at a residence in Sheridan County. Taylor, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor Child Endangerment.