Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Man Enters ‘No Contest’ Plea on Amended Charge in District Court

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sheridan Man changed his plea Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A change of plea hearing was held in District Court for 44-year-old Jason Taylor of Sheridan. Taylor was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse on November 28, 2020, for punching a 12-year-old boy in the face at a residence in Sheridan County. Taylor, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor Child Endangerment.

sheridanmedia.com
