What Are Cash-Back Rewards and How Do They Work?

American Express Platinum Changes – Why Recent News Isn’t That Bad. Many of us were knocked on the mat last week by the long-rumored American Express Platinum changes. We’ve been expecting the gut punch for months, and it finally arrived. Despite all of the various angles to the updates, the primary one is big. The annual fee on all versions of the personal Platinum card rose from $550 to $695. That new number comes with a huge sticker shock to Joe and Jane Consumer. Naturally, it’s challenging to set that number aside and then methodically, unemotionally determine the value of the Amex Platinum’s benefits (old and new). Today, I’m taking a deep breath and considering a fuller picture of the card. For several reasons, I don’t consider the American Express Platinum changes all that bad. After I share those, I’ll describe my Amex Platinum future.