The Astros recalled reliever Andre Scrubb and optioned Taylor Jones to Class AAA Sugar Land ahead of Monday night’s game against the Orioles. Scrubb arrived at Minute Maid Park a few hours before first pitch and was expected to be active against Baltimore. He was added to the Astros roster as the 27th man ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader in Detroit but was designated to the taxi squad after the game. In 13 innings this season, Scrubb has a 7.62 ERA and 1.85 WHP.