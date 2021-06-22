Cancel
Sylla Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of February 19, 2021, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital and the extinguishments of debts.

www.streetinsider.com
