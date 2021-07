Chris Brown has long made headlines for all the wrong reasons, but his transgressions have never hurt his bank account. Sixteen years after he made his debut, the R&B singer continues to attract fans with singles, collaborations, and—of course—controversies. But exactly how much money does he have to show for it? Brown hasn’t released a studio album since 2019, and the pandemic couldn’t have helped matters. The truth about his wealth might actually surprise you. Find out Chris Brown’s net worth in 2021 and find out how he spends his money.