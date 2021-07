A tire blowout on an 18-wheeler is believed to have started a series of events that ended in the deaths of two men on I-10 near Duson. Trooper Thomas Gossen said an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane experienced a blowout and lost control, striking a Ford F-250 that was also heading east. The 18-wheeler and F-250 were then dragged across the eastbound lane across the median into the westbound lane where they then struck a pickup truck with a cattle trailer and a small SUV.