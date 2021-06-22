Cancel
City commits funding to help Fullerton Museum Center reopen

By Lou Ponsi
OCRegister
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fullerton Museum Center received some good news recently, coming in the form of a $151,000 grant from the city. The museum, which features the Leo Fender Gallery and a collection of Fender guitars and memorabilia along with rotating exhibits, has been shuttered for more than a year – by the pandemic restrictions to curb spread in the community, but also because of the economic downturn brought on by the widespread shutdowns.

