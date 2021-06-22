City commits funding to help Fullerton Museum Center reopen
The Fullerton Museum Center received some good news recently, coming in the form of a $151,000 grant from the city. The museum, which features the Leo Fender Gallery and a collection of Fender guitars and memorabilia along with rotating exhibits, has been shuttered for more than a year – by the pandemic restrictions to curb spread in the community, but also because of the economic downturn brought on by the widespread shutdowns.www.ocregister.com