Trump sues NYC over termination of golf course contract. The case is likely to be dismissed.
Former President Donald Trump, who entered the White House with a reputation for litigiousness, has shown no sign of letting up now that he’s on the other side of his presidential experience. On Monday, one of Trump’s companies went to court to force New York City to rescind its termination of a 2012 agreement for the company to operate and manage a driving range, clubhouse and other golf-related facilities at Ferry Point in the Bronx.www.nbcnews.com