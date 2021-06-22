Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trump sues NYC over termination of golf course contract. The case is likely to be dismissed.

By Danny Cevallos, MSNBC legal analyst
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump, who entered the White House with a reputation for litigiousness, has shown no sign of letting up now that he’s on the other side of his presidential experience. On Monday, one of Trump’s companies went to court to force New York City to rescind its termination of a 2012 agreement for the company to operate and manage a driving range, clubhouse and other golf-related facilities at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

www.nbcnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC News

NBC News

171K+
Followers
24K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Golf Tournament#The White House#The Parks Department#Capitol#The Trump Organization#Msnbc#Trumpian#Golfweekwas#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden aims to build support for jobs and families plan in Illinois

President Biden on Wednesday traveled to a swing district in Illinois to pitch the massive jobs and families plan that Democrats expect to pass through reconciliation. Biden visited McHenry County College in Crystal Lake., Ill., where Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (Ill.) faces a tough reelection bid in 2022. Biden’s visit to the Midwest was to build support for the jobs and families plan, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed Tuesday that Republicans would fight.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 12

Community Policy