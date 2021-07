Legislation to introduce a new state subsidy system for businesses to replace EU schemes has been hailed by ministers as a further example of the UK’s post-Brexit economic freedoms.The aim of the Subsidy Control Bill is to make access to financial support more flexible and less bureaucratic than hitherto. It will usher in an aid regime designed to target the Government’s domestic priorities, such as “levelling up” and reducing carbon emissions. There are obvious dangers in using subsidies to meet political targets. The history of propping up lame ducks, especially in the 1970s, should give us pause.