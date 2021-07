As clergy, we understand how COVID-19 tested our communities’ resolve in more ways than one. Beyond the horrendous loss of life and the separation each of us endured from our family, friends, our faith communities, many have suffered financially, struggling through the harshest economic conditions in a generation. The various communities that make up our city of Alexandria have each been affected by the pandemic in different ways, and our most vulnerable populations -- workers who rely on low-wage or part-time jobs, and especially communities of color -- have borne the most considerable burden over the last 15 months. Because of this reality, it is imperative that while we are discussing programs to hasten economic recovery, we ultimately implement programs that will enable a comprehensive recovery.