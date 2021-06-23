Cancel
Palestine, TX

Palestine police featured on trading cards

By Staff Reports
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palestine Police Department is launching a trading card program Saturday during the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Steven Bennett Park. The program provides Palestine police officers with baseball-type trading cards. The front of the cards will have the officer’s photograph and the back will contain a short biography as well as a personal message to the children. The Cop Card program is for children of 5 to 15 years of age, which does not mean that children of other ages or adults cannot collect the cards. Children of all ages are encouraged to participate.

