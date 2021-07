Next week, the first child tax credit payment goes out to eligible parents. Do you know how much you could expect? Each of your children under 6 years old could get you up to $300 per month, and each dependent aged 6 through 17 could get you up to $250 per month. And that's just for this year alone -- the other half of the child tax credit comes when you file your taxes in 2022. Dependents 18 years and older could potentially qualify for one payment after tax season next year. You can use our calculator to get a better idea of what to look for.