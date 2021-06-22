Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Coronavirus Files: Rent comes due; Novavax works but delta variant surges as states reopen

By Amber Dance
centerforhealthjournalism.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Apri 2020, the Center for Health Journalism has been publishing a special newsletter geared to journalists as they report on one of the biggest and most complex stories of our times. Each Monday, while the pandemic runs its course, The Coronavirus Files will provide tips and resources and highlight exemplary work to help you with your coverage. This week, The Center for Health Journalism’s Coronavirus Files Monday newsletter is curated and reported by science writer Amber Dance, PhD. Have a suggestion or a request? Write us at editor@centerforhealthjournalism.org.

centerforhealthjournalism.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Coronavirus Vaccine#The Coronavirus Files#Cdc#Americans#Npr#Cnbc#Republican#The New York Times#Ap#Latino#The Los Angeles Times#Nih#Curevac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
House Rent
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Vail Daily

The Delta coronavirus variant is exploding across Colorado

Infections from a dangerous new coronavirus variant are surging across Colorado, causing health officials to amp up the urgency in their messages for people to get vaccinated. The Delta variant, which is believed to have originated in India and is also known as the B.1.617.2 variant, was first identified in Colorado in late April. By the first week of this month — a period of about six weeks — it had grown to account for an estimated 40% of all new infections in Colorado.
WorldIdaho8.com

SURGE HITS MISSOURI, SOME BLAME DELTA VARIANT

A new and slightly changed version of the Delta coronavirus variant is spreading in a number of countries including the United Kingdom, United States and India, health officials say. This strain, which has generated a significant amount of global media attention, is called B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1 — Delta Plus for...
Worcester, MAspectrumnews1.com

Worcester health leaders weigh in on Delta coronavirus variant

WORCESTER, Mass. - ​The push to get Worcester residents vaccinated continues, and local health care leaders say it's as important as ever with the new variants spreading. Worcester's Health and Human Services Commissioner, Dr. Matilde "Mattie" Castiel, says the Delta variant, first discovered in India, is aggressive and is making younger people sicker.
Public HealthWebMD

Masking Guidance in Flux as Delta Variant Surges

June 30, 2021 -- Despite concerns of a spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, the CDC has no plans to walk back its guidance that fully vaccinated people can skip the mask when indoors. In May, the CDC said that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have...
Public HealthKSAT 12

WHO encourages fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks due to surge in delta variant

LONDON – The World Health Organization is encouraging people, including those fully vaccinated, to continue to wear masks due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, said Friday that vaccines themselves shouldn’t make people feel safe, according to a report by CNBC.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Delta variant driving COVID surge in South Africa

The highly contagious Delta variant is driving a surge in South African COVID-19 infections that is testing the capacity of hospitals and forcing authorities to mull tighter restrictions, the government and scientists said on Saturday. The hardest-hit country in Africa recorded 18,762 new infections on Saturday—its highest daily figure since...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Coronavirus cases rise as delta variant increases in Arkansas

Arkansas is recording an uptick in cases of the coronavirus as the delta variant of the virus continues to increase in numbers throughout the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his regular press briefing at the State Capitol on Tuesday. 479 new cases were reported since Monday, the governor said, while eight additional Arkansans have died, bringing the state’s total virus death toll to 5,905.
Public Healthkttn.com

Audio: COVID Delta variant surging in two parts of the state

In the last three weeks – there has been a major increase in the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Missouri…especially in the Northwest and Southwest part of the state. Kendra Findley, Administrator of Community Health and Epidemiology in Greene County, says this highly contagious strain is now the most dominant in that area.
Public HealthDaily Corinthian

Delta variant accelerates in state

State health officials are urging caution as the Delta variant of COVID-19 begins to multiply in the state, largely spread by younger residents. It may have already become the dominant strain, according to State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, with the number of confirmed cases through Tuesday climbing to 78. While many of those are concentrated in the Jackson area, they are beginning to appear around the state.
Public Healthwakr.net

Dr. Thomas File on Delta Variant Concerns Featured

Rapidly, the Delta variant has become the dominant form of COVID-19 in many parts of the globe, including India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Is this variant deadlier or is it just more contagious? And will the vaccines prevent the spread?. Dr. Thomas File is an infectious disease...
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

How prevalent is the coronavirus delta variant in Washington?

After Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it could become the United States’ dominant variant sometime this summer, the delta variant of the new coronavirus has been getting increased attention. When it comes to tracking the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants, Washington is better equipped than...
Public Healthamericanpeoplenews.com

UK set to remove final COVID curbs, despite Delta variant surge | Coronavirus pandemic News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to announce move at Monday news conference despite scientists’ concerns at case levels. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a further relaxation in coronavirus restrictions in England later on Monday, despite a surge in daily cases linked to the Delta variant, saying people must learn to live with the virus and “exercise judgement” as they go about their daily lives.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Delta COVID variant fuels global surges, complicates reopenings

Africa's third wave is picking up speed, with some countries hard hit by the Delta (B1617.2) SARS-CoV-2 variant, as the spread of the more transmissible virus poses new threats to countries that had success cutting their case numbers. Twelve African nations battling surges. At a World Health Organization (WHO) African...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

CDC: Delta variant now 50% of US COVID-19 cases

By the end of the month, the Delta (B1617.2) variant will likely become an even more dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States, as the more transmissible variant now accounts for 51.7% of all new COVID-19 cases in the country, CNN reports. The Alpha (B117) variant now accounts for 28.7% of cases.
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Coronavirus delta variant identified in West Michigan adult

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A coronavirus variant causing concern for national health leaders has now been detected in an Ottawa County adult. Ottawa County Department of Public Health leaders on Saturday, June 26 said they were notified Friday that the variant was found in a vaccinated adult in their 50s. The person had recently traveled in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy