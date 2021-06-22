Cancel
Know Thyself And What You Want If/When You Go Back To The Office

By Ira Bedzow
After working from home for over a year, many employees have developed new habits and new comforts, even if the transition to WFH has had its challenges. Now, with companies looking to bring their employees back to the office, many are not only thinking about whether it will be safe, they are also thinking about whether they even want to change their routine again. Many employees have learned a lot about themselves over the past year—what they like and dislike, what may trigger them, how they get caught in the momentum of projects, etc.—and they do not want to return to old routines.

