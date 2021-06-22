Cancel
Cardinals should bring in former MLB player, Arizona native, for a workout

Cover picture for the articleDylan Cozens is leaving a pro baseball career behind to pursue a goal of making it to the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals should give him a look. In 2020, the Arizona Cardinals finished the season with a total of 48 sacks, good enough to be the fourth-most in the NFL. However, the Cardinals will have to figure out how to rush the passer at a similar rate in 2021 without the help of Haason Reddick, who led the team in sacks last season, and signed with the Carolina Panthers back in March.

