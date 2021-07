Kemba Walker is a college basketball champion and four-time professional All-Star, but when the point guard isn’t on the court, you can catch him as a low-key gamer going to his PlayStation®5 console to relax and unwind. A born competitor, Kemba never backs down from a little competition, even when he’s in chill mode. That’s why Complex recently linked its own Speedy Morman to go one-on-one against Cardiac Kemba on the digital basketball court.