Texas State

NACDS praises Texas law for ensuring access to pharmacy-based care

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new law prioritizes patient health and patient access, protecting Texans’ ability to receive pharmacy services from their chosen pharmacy provider. The National Association of Chain Drug Stores is hailing the enactment of Texas House Bill (HB) 1919 — legislation that will enhance Texans’ access to convenient care by helping protect their ability to receive pharmacy services from the pharmacy provider that best suits their individual needs.

