Whether you’re working from home or you’re simply seeking to get a little more richness out of video and images, there’s never been a better time to buy a new monitor.When choosing a monitor, there are a few key specifications you should look at. The most fundamental of which is connectivity. Does the monitor have the right connection ports to connect to your computer, games console, or whatever else you wish to use it with? Common display interfaces include HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort and USB Type-C.Another important point to address is the monitor’s resolution. The vast majority of monitors being made...