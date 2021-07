It was confirmed that Disney will bet on a new live-action. This time it will be Snow White and it will star Rachel Zegler. Disney is aware that live-action is currently working. The house of the mouse already gave us a new version of iconic stories like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Mulan and The Lion King. His most recent remake was Cruella, where we saw Emma Stone telling us the beginnings of the famous villain. Now, the studio will bet on a new story of Snow White on the big screen.