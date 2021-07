As we approach the middle of 2021 and almost 18 months of COVID-19, it is likely that every person in the United States knows at least one person that has been diagnosed with COVID-19. If you are lucky, those individuals will have survived and be back to living a normal life. Some are just not so lucky and are being classified as COVID long-haulers – meaning these individuals continue to feel the symptoms long after the disease typically runs its course of days or weeks for most that are diagnosed.