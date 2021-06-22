Joe Kelly hilariously hands over goggles to umpires amid sticky ball controversies
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly hilariously handed over his goggles to umpires during Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. Since the MLB started inspecting pitchers for violating the sticky substance rule, pitchers have responded in a variety of ways. On Monday night, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly poked some fun at the controversy by handing over his goggles after the game ended.fansided.com