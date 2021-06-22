Joe Kelly hilariously hands over goggles to umpires amid sticky ball controversies

Since the publication of this column, MLB has placed Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave due to the allegations of sexual assault. And yet no one wants to take it. Everyone is passing the buck. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says it’s out of their hands. There is no word from GM Andrew Friedman. Rob Manfred couldn’t be found with a combination of the world’s best intelligence agencies. Everyone’s waiting for someone else to do something. What they’re afraid of, God only knows. Not only is Trevor Bauer accused of an absolutely heinous crime, it’s Trevor Fucking Bauer. If he’s got a friend in the world no one’s ever met him or her, other than his loudmouth “agent.” Bauer’s agent told the New York Post that Bauer and the accuser had a “consensual sexual relationship.”