Joe Kelly hilariously hands over goggles to umpires amid sticky ball controversies

By Natalie Abele
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly hilariously handed over his goggles to umpires during Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. Since the MLB started inspecting pitchers for violating the sticky substance rule, pitchers have responded in a variety of ways. On Monday night, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly poked some fun at the controversy by handing over his goggles after the game ended.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

#Umpires#Goggles#Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#Usa Today#La Dodgers#Twitter#Dodger Blue
