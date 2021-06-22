Cancel
Lemhi County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LEMHI COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 551 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Salmon, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salmon, Carmen, Williams Lake and Baker.

alerts.weather.gov
